State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 127,954 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,954 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,822. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

