STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Up 6.6%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.62. 31,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 47,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

