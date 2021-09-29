Stephens Inc. AR Buys 782 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

