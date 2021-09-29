Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

