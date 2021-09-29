Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,197 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 532,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

