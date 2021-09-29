Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA stock opened at $347.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

