Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,190 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 910 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $488.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $334.60 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

