Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.24

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 20700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

SRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Storm Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$617.53 million and a PE ratio of 2,530.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.52.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

