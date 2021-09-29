STRAKS Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $30,032.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

