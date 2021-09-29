Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,682,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

