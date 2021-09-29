Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,682,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.