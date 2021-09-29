Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 994.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PRNT opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The 3D Printing ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.13.

