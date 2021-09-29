Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 304.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 879,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 662,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

