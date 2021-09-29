Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

