Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.