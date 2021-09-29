Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.07 ($98.91).

SAX stock opened at €71.85 ($84.53) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

