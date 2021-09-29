Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $528.55 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and $13.11 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $528.55 or 0.01276267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00065564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00136361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,153.75 or 0.99372380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.30 or 0.06819722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.42 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

