Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.73

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.73 and traded as low as C$64.40. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.98, with a volume of 1,386,521 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

