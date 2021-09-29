Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Up 4.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 21,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 871,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

