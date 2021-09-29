SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $23.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in SunPower by 67.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

