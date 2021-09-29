SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

