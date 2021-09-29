Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 6,240 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 101,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

