Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 32,100 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.