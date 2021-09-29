Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 497.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 15.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1,997.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.