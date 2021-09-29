Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

