Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 330,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

CVA opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

