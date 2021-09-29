Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 67,951 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 67,951 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 10.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.