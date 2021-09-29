SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

