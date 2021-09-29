Swiss National Bank Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

