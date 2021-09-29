Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

