Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

