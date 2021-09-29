Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

