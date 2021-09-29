Swiss National Bank Purchases 42,200 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

