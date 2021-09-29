Swiss National Bank Sells 23,400 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 271,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $867.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

