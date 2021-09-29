Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Anterix worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.