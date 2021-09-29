Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Price Down 4%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.93 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 4,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 919,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

