SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SNX traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 9,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

