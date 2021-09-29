Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.64

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 22498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Targa Resources by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,550,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.