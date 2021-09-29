Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.18

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.18 and traded as high as C$56.35. Tecsys shares last traded at C$55.51, with a volume of 8,940 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.61.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

