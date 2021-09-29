Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.