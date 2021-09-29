Telefônica Brasil S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telefônica Brasil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

