Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLPFY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TLPFY stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $149.70 and a twelve month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

