Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $50.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

