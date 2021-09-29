Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTRK stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

