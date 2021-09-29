Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $778.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $715.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $771.12 billion, a PE ratio of 404.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

