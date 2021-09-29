Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $910.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $606.65.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $777.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.30. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a PE ratio of 404.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,379,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

