Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

TPL stock opened at $1,336.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,377.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,492.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $437.01 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.