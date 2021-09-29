Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,336.40

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,336.40, but opened at $1,305.62. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,290.00, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,377.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,492.75. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

