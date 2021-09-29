The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $834.31.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.40. The stock had a trading volume of 233,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,003. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $926.49. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $508.50 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 247.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

