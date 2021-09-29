The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.73 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

