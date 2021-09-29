The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $36.60

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $35.69. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $932.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $669,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

